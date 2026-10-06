Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly creating and circulating an AI-generated poster featuring an additional DCP, with investigators now probing whether the act was part of a larger conspiracy.

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly creating and circulating an AI-generated poster featuring an additional DCP, with investigators now probing whether the act was part of a larger conspiracy. The accused was produced before a court, which granted police custody to facilitate further investigation. Officials said investigators suspect that more people could be involved and are examining their alleged roles in creating and disseminating the material.

The arrest comes amid a growing controversy surrounding allegations of assault and harassment involving Delhi Police personnel during recent protests.

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das had accused police of refusing to register an FIR against an additional DCP over an alleged assault on an independent journalist and had demanded action against the officer. CJP had also alleged that Delhi Police were attempting to protect the additional DCP and claimed that a molestation complaint had not been registered.

The controversy intensified after three women journalists separately complained of alleged harassment by police personnel, triggering protests and calls for action against those accused.

Police are now tracing the origin of the AI-generated poster and examining how it was created and circulated. They are also looking into whether other individuals were involved in producing or spreading the alleged fake material, officials said.