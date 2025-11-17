West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written to PM Modi, once again urging the Centre to revoke the appointment of an interlocutor for the Gorkha community in Darjeeling, calling the move an "unconstitutional" interference in the state's affairs.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, once again urging the Union government to withdraw the appointment of a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer as the interlocutor tasked with addressing issues concerning the Gorkha community in the Darjeeling Hills. In her letter, CM Banerjee termed the move as "unconstitutional, arbitrary, and politically coloured interference" in the State's internal affairs. https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/1979480158534037526?s=20

WB Govt 'Categorically Rejects' Move

"The Government of West Bengal categorically rejects and strongly objects to this unconstitutional, arbitrary, and politically coloured interference in the internal affairs of the State. Such acts not only undermine the constitutional federal structure but also erode the spirit of unity and mutual respect that defines our democratic polity. I once again look forward to your kind intervention and request you to revoke this unconstitutional and arbitrary order, "the Chief Minister's letter stated.

Centre Lacks 'Jurisdictional Competence'

The letter further emphasized that, "The Darjeeling region is an inseparable and integral part of the State of West Bengal. It is governed by the Gorkha Territorial Administration Act, 2011, a law duly enacted by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and notified on 12th March, 2012 after getting the Presidential assent. This Act was designed to ensure self-governance in the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong sub-divisions, and under Section 2(h) of the said Act, the appropriate "Government" is expressly defined as the Government of the State of West Bengal. The Central Government has no jurisdictional competence to appoint any representative or interlocutor in matters pertaining to these regions."

CM Banerjee also referred to her earlier letter dated October 18, in which she had requested reconsideration of the retired IPS officer's appointment as Darjeeling Hills Interlocutor. (ANI)