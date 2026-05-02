UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomes repolling in West Bengal, predicting a 'crushing defeat' for TMC. While repolling occurs in 15 booths, a new controversy erupts over using contractual staff for vote counting, challenged by Suvendu Adhikari.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to conduct repolling in parts of West Bengal, asserting that the process is proceeding peacefully and expressing confidence in a decisive outcome against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Maurya said, "The Election Commission is conducting a re-poll. We welcome it. We're getting reports that voting is going on peacefully. On May 4th, Didi (WB CM Mamata Banerjee) will be gone. The more disturbed she looks and the more baseless accusations she's trying to make, the more it proves that the TMC is going to face a crushing defeat."

Repolling is underway in 15 booths across the South 24 Parganas district following reports of alleged irregularities during the second phase of polling held on April 29. Authorities have deployed central forces and enhanced security measures to ensure a smooth voting process.

Controversy Over Vote Counting Personnel

Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated over the deployment of personnel for vote counting scheduled on May 4. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari raised concerns over the alleged use of contractual and casual staff in Pingla and Daspur constituencies. He termed the move a threat to the integrity of the democratic process and urged the Election Commission of India to intervene.

In a post on X, Adhikari questioned the appointment of contractual workers such as 'Jibika Sebaks,' 'Sahayaks,' and data entry operators for handling sensitive tasks involving EVMs, VVPATs, and postal ballots. He alleged that such personnel are more susceptible to political pressure and lack institutional accountability.

The issue has triggered a broader political debate, with both the BJP and TMC trading allegations over electoral practices. While the BJP has demanded that only permanent government employees be assigned counting duties, the TMC has previously opposed the deployment of central government and PSU staff.

Supreme Court Intervenes

Amid the controversy, the Supreme Court of India has constituted a special bench to hear a plea related to the deployment of counting supervisors.

The counting of votes for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)