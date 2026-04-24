West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit out at PM Modi for his remarks on Jadavpur University, accusing him of insulting students. She defended the protests as 'democracy in motion' and said anarchy is political failure, not student dissent.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "insulting" the reputation of Jadavpur University and mischaracterising student protests. Talking to X, the CM wrote, "Hon' ble Mr Prime Minister, Pained to ask: is this the way how you describe the meritorious students of the esteemed Jadavpur University? Is this your concept of decorum and courtesy? Jadavpur University has been receiving top ranks from your Government's NIRF ranking framework year after year, and you descend to insult that centre of excellence? You stoop so low? The students of the Jadavpur University have earned their place through merit and walk out with degrees, with intellect, with the ability to question. That is not anarchy. That is education and that is excellence."

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Mamata Redefines 'Anarchy'

Banerjee further attacked the Centre, redefining "anarchy" as systemic injustice and political apathy rather than student dissent. "Anarchy is not students raising their voices. Anarchy is using bulldozers as instruments of power instead of justice. Anarchy is when farmers die and their voices are crushed. Anarchy is when those convicted of rape and other heinous crimes walk free for political convenience. Anarchy is denying the poor their rightful dues. Anarchy is dividing a nation along religious lines for votes. Anarchy is refusing to face the press, refusing accountability, refusing questions. Anarchy is refusing to acknowledge that Manipur is burning but you are busy with elections," CM added.

She defended Jadavpur University's academic standing and asserted that student protests represent "democracy in motion". "Students protesting do not constitute a breakdown of democracy - it is democracy in motion. Please do not defame the educational institution which was inspired by our early nationalists including Sri Aurobindo as a pioneer. Please do not defame Bengal," CM said.

PM Modi's Allegations at Jadavpur Rally

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "anti-national slogans" are being scrawled on the walls of Jadavpur University's campus, blaming the West Bengal government for "failing" to save the state's largest educational institution.

Addressing an election rally in Jadavpur, PM Modi alleged that constant "threats" are being issued inside the campus, and students are forced to protest, emphasising that the campus once used to be "the bedrock of nationalism".

"Jadavpur University's name was once taken with respect around the world. This campus was founded on the bedrock of nationalism. But look at the situation here today: threats are being issued inside the campus, anti-national slogans are being scrawled on the walls, and students are being forced to take to the streets in protests instead of focusing on their studies," he said.

"We want an academic atmosphere here, not chaos. We want dialogue here, not threats. A government that cannot save its own state's largest educational institution, how will it save Bengal's future, how will it save the future of Bengal's youth?" he added. (ANI)