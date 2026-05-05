Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar asks Mamata Banerjee to accept defeat in West Bengal, citing a 20% increase in Hindu voters. He warns against questioning the people's mandate and urges BJP workers to refrain from violence against the TMC.

'Accept defeat, don't question mandate': Majumdar to Mamata

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to accept the defeat, underlining that there was an increase of 20 per cent in Hindu voters and any political party questioning their mandate will eventually fall. "Mamata Banerjee should gracefully accept her defeat. Allegations of CCTV tampering, scuffle don't suit her; she should refrain from making such accusations. There was an increase in 20% Hindu votes; they all voted standing in queues, the EC did not hire them. The political parties that question people's mandate do not have a bright future," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'National interest is BJP's topmost priority'

Speaking to ANI, he took a swipe at Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, saying his comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah are negligible. He further said that the topmost priority of the BJP governemnt is national interest. "Same Election Commission conducted elections both in West Bengal and Keralam. In Keralam, democracy won, but in Bengal, it became a problem. Choose any one side. Abhishek Banerjee's comments on Home Minister Amit Shah are negligible. Let the government be formed, let the CM oath ceremony take place, and then the CM will decide what is to be prioritised. However, as a party worker, I say, national interest is BJP's topmost priority," he said.

Credits PM Modi, Amit Shah for victory

The Union Minister extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire BJP force for their efforts in the conduct of Assembly elections in West Bengal. "I want to thank the voters of Bengal. The efforts put in by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are a lesson for all of us. The meticulous planning of Amit Shah and the coordination of the whole party are the reasons behind the victory. The BJP workers of Bengal are of a different league; they sacrificed themselves to see this day. 2 Muslim and over 300 Hindu workers have been killed, yet others did not let go of the saffron flag. I salute all of them who kept on fighting even without food or security."

'We do not have to become TMC'

Mazumdar criticised the TMC, saying that the poeple of West Bengal don't want them and chose BJP, underlining that there is no need for anyone to become like TMC and be involved in any sort of violent activities. "Some incidents happened, and those are not accepted by the party. We completely condemn this. I want to tell our workers that we do not have to become the TMC. People do not want them; that's why they chose the BJP. One should not get involved in activities like taking over the TMC party office or burning it. If you do this, the police will take action against you, and we will not help you. We have to end the atmosphere of fear," he said.

BJP's historic win in West Bengal

This comes after the BJP's victory in West Bengal, which marked a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)