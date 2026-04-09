West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held a massive roadshow for TMC candidate Sayantika Banerjee. She also warned of court action over the deletion of names from electoral rolls and expressed confidence in winning the 2026 assembly elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an election campaign in support of Sayantika Banerjee, the TMC candidate from the Baranagar Assembly constituency, on Thursday. The extravagant roadshow witnessed massive participation from the supporters of the party ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

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Mamata on Voter Lists and 2026 Polls

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee, said that the party will move to the court if the names of valid voters are not restored in the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination at the Survey Building from Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the 2026 State Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing the gathering after filing her nomination, the Chief Minister said, "I am deeply saddened that many names have been deleted. This was mentioned in the Supreme Court order. After we moved court, some names were restored, as per the order, those under adjudication were to be included."

"About 32 lakh names have been restored, but the remaining 58 lakh have not even been opened yet. Some may be valid deletions, like deceased voters, but around 27.6 lakh cases are still under adjudication. I believe everyone should have the right to vote. If their names are not restored, many people will not be able to vote. We will go to court again if needed," she said.

Expressing confidence in TMC's victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, she said, "I have lived here since my childhood, everything I have is here. I thank and salute the people of Bhabanipur. I have filed my nomination, and I wish victory to all Trinamool Congress candidates. We will form the government. I have many more programmes ahead. Please take care of yourselves in this heat, stay well, stay healthy."

PM Modi Promises 'Six Guarantees'

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled "six guarantees" for West Bengal, which will ensure an "accountable and fully answerable" administrative machinery to serve the people. Addressing a public rally here, the Prime Minister promised the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, while assuring the establishment of trustful atmosphere, which will restore faith in the rule of law. He further vowed action and reopening cases of corruption, scam and women-related crimes, which took place under the TMC regime.

Poll and Vote Counting Dates

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)