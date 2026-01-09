BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad has heavily criticised WB CM Mamata Banerjee for her actions during an ED raid, calling them 'unconstitutional'. Banerjee countered, accusing Amit Shah of misusing agencies to seize party documents and data.

BJP Slams Mamata's 'Unconstitutional' Action

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticising her action during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the I-PAC office in Kolkata, stating that the latter has put the democratic process of the country to shame.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that West Bengal CM's action was "irresponsible and unconstitutional".

"What happened in Bengal has never happened before in independent India that a sitting CM threatened ED officials, snatched papers and walked out of there. The entire action of the CM Mamata Banerjee is not only unethical, irresponsible, and unconstitutional, but she has put the entire democratic process to shame," Prasad said.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah of Misusing Central Agencies

This comes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allegedly interfered during an ED raid in Kolkata at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC in connection with the coal smuggling case.

Banerjee questioned the legality of the raid, alleging that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

"At 6:00 am, they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies, and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," she said.

ED Accuses CM of Removing Evidence

Countering the Chief Minister's allegations, the ED accused Mamata Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, director of I-PAC, during the ongoing search operation and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices.

"Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," the ED said, adding that her convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office, from where "Ms Banerjee, her aides and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence".

TMC Protests in Delhi, MPs Detained

Today, TMC MPs in Delhi staged a protest at the Home Ministry in Delhi, raising slogans against Amit Shah, alleging "misuse" of the probe agency.

Delhi Police later detained the TMC MPs and took them to Parliament Street police station. (ANI)