West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP for 'distorting Bengal's culture,' stating the state won't be run from Delhi. She called for a 'democratic pushback,' while PM Modi expressed confidence in a BJP victory to end TMC's 'Maha Jungle Raj'.

Bengal Won't Be Run From Delhi: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called for support from the public for "every Maa-Mati-Manush candidate" in the second phase of the assembly polls, accusing the BJP of "distorting Bengal's culture."

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In a post on X, CM Banerjee launched a veiled attack against the BJP and said that the state shall not be run or dictated from Delhi. Reflecting on the significance of their motherland, she affirmed a stern defence for Bengal.

"Across Chowrangee, Bhabanipur, Jadavpur and Tollyganj, I saw people turn out with clear intent, determined, united, and ready to defend Bengal, its identity, and its future. Those who believe they can run Bengal from Delhi, dictate its politics, divide its people, and distort its culture are deeply mistaken. This land has a long memory and a stronger spine," she wrote on X.

'Democratic Pushback' Against Attempts to Weaken Bengal

She further affirmed that attempts to undermine Bengal will be met with a "democratic pushback." Accusing the BJP of attempting to snatch Bengal's rights and impose an agenda, she recognised the elections as an attempt at resistance.

"Those sitting in Delhi, plotting to snatch Bengal's rights and impose their agenda, should understand it clearly that the people of Bengal are watching, and they will respond through their vote. Every attempt to undermine Bengal will be met with a decisive democratic pushback. This election is about resisting a systematic attempt to weaken Bengal and control it," she wrote.

CM Banerjee further reflected on the development and welfare efforts by the ruling TMC, stating that Bengal has developed despite "constant obstruction." She asked the people to rise above differences and vote for Bengal's identity unanimously by voting for TMC once again.

"Development has reached every doorstep in Bengal despite constant obstruction. Our welfare schemes are lifelines, and no force, however powerful it believes itself to be, can take that away from the people. Bengal stands tall today, for progress, for peace, and for dignity. The love and trust of the people are our greatest strength. They drive us forward and will defeat every attempt to weaken Bengal," she wrote.

"I urge every citizen to rise above differences, stand united, and vote to protect Bengal's language, culture, and future. Vote for Nayna Bandopadhyay in Chowrangee, Debabrata Majumdar in Jadavpur, Aroop Biswas in Tollyganj, and every Maa-Mati-Manush candidate," she added.

PM Modi Confident of BJP Victory, Slams TMC 'Jungle Raj'

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, expressed confidence in a landslide victory of the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, affirming that the ruling TMC's "Maha Jungle Raj" will be ended.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha to shore up the BJP prospects ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls, PM expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the public for supporting BJP in the first phase of polling on Thursday and said that they have "rebuilt the temple of democracy."

"Yesterday, after the first phase of polling, the wave of change that was visible in Bengal for a long time has been certified. Yesterday the support for BJP has initiated the victory for BJP. In the Bengal, in which TMC crushed the temple of democracy with their tyranny, in that Bengal, the people have rebuilt that temple. Now, in the second phase you will have to hoist our victory flag on this temple of democracy," he said.

High Voter Turnout in Phase 1

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The polling for the second phase is scheduled on April 29 followed by the counting of votes on May 4.