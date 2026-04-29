CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP, alleging PM Modi and Amit Shah were directing Central Forces to commit atrocities across West Bengal. She claimed a voter was assaulted and that forces were used to slow down voting and block cameras in Bhabanipur.

Mamata Alleges Interference from PM, Home Minister

TMC Candidate from Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that it has been directing the Central Forces to commit atrocities across the State. The Chief Minister alleged direct interference from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Assembly elections "The kind of atrocities they've committed. all through last night... I even called you this morning. They are going around committing atrocities everywhere. If you hear the full story. There are instructions from above. Even in Malda, there was coercion. Instructions were given here. Direct interference from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," she said.

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Voter Assaulted, Slow Polling Alleged

Banerjee further alleged that an elderly man from the minority community was beaten and thrown out because he went to cast his vote wearing a lungi. "The entire Central Force has been deployed to conduct all the voting. For those who don't want any riots or incidents. Why should they do this? Why should I have to witness this? A man from a minority community, an elderly man, the poor fellow went wearing a lungi. He was slapped and thrown out just because he was wearing a lungi. Yes, he was thrown out, and his granddaughter was with him," she said.

"Voting was made very slow in Bhabanipur. Slow voting everywhere, just to create a deterrent," she added.

Central Forces Used to Block Cameras, CM Claims

She claimed that the BJP used the security personnel to block the cameras, further alleging that there are BJP agents placed inside booths. "About 200 central force personnel are standing in front of each booth. Actually, there is no real voting happening. They are using the central force to block all the cameras. And throughout the state, agents are being placed depending entirely on the central force," she said.

West Bengal Concludes Final Phase of Polling

The remarks came as West Bengal concluded its final day of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. The first phase of polling was held on April 23.

The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)