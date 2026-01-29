Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences for Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash and alleged SIR victims. She demanded a probe, criticised the Centre for halting funds, and alleged harassment of Bengali-speakers in other states.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and also mourned the people who allegedly lost their lives due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Hooghly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister extended her sympathies to the bereaved families.

"Firstly, I express my condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives due to the SIR. I also express my condolences to the family members of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit pawar who died in a plane crash this morning," Mamata Banerjee said.

Development Initiatives in Singur

During the address, the Chief Minister also spoke about development initiatives in Singur, highlighting the inauguration of multiple projects and alleging a lack of cooperation from the Central government. "Singur is a very significant place for me. I thank the people of Singur who always stand with me. 1694 projects are inaugurated today, whose cost value is approximately Rs 33,591 crores. The central government has not supported. Infact it has even stopped all funds...," she said.

Alleges Harassment of Bengali-Speakers

Earlier, on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee alleged that Bengali-speaking people were facing harassment and were being targeted in several states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. She strongly criticised the Centre government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the issue, linking it to the ongoing SIR exercise and said, "If you hurt me, I will be very dangerous."

Strongly objecting to the Prime Minister's recent remarks, Mamata Banerjee said, "One person (PM Modi) came and said that the government approves the Bangla language, but it's not true. Even Bengali people are getting hurt because they are speaking the Bangla language in other states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. If you hurt me, I will be very dangerous. In the name of SIR, you are making people suffer. Shame on you. Election Commission, it's not your work..."

Demands Probe into Plane Crash

Additionally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also earlier hinted at possible foul play in the Baramati plane crash and demanded a Supreme Court probe into the incident. In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee said, "Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati this morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar, and late Ajit's all friends and followers. The incident needs a proper investigation."

Ajit Pawar, 66, was among five people who lost their lives in the crash. Investigations into the incident are currently underway.