Mamata Banerjee met CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke to confirm the organization's participation in the upcoming INDIA bloc Vote Bachao Maha Rally in New Delhi, emphasizing solidarity in the fight against alleged electoral vote theft.

Mamata Banerjee Meets CJP Activist Ahead of INDIA Bloc Rally

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke ahead of the INDIA bloc rally scheduled for Sunday at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Speaking after the meeting, Banerjee said CJP had extended its support for Sunday’s programme and praised the organisation’s role in the movement. “They have extended their support for tomorrow's programme. I am so proud of them. They are the pioneers and the founders of this movement, and they have extended their full support for tomorrow’s rally,” she said.

Banerjee also said that she had invited Dipke and the organisation to visit West Bengal and expressed appreciation for their work. “We extended all support to them as well. I also invited them to visit Bengal. They are doing a very good job for this country,” she added.

CJP Confirms Participation in Protest

Following the meeting, Dipke thanked Banerjee for her support for the youth movement and said CJP would participate in Sunday’s protest in solidarity. "She has always stood strongly with the youth movement. Therefore, I really want to thank her from the bottom of my heart. We fully support the protest that is going to take place tomorrow. We support it in solidarity,” he said.

Organizational Independence and Core Issues

He, however, clarified that the organisation would maintain its independent and neutral identity. “Our organisation is an independent and neutral platform, and we want to keep it that way,” Dipke said. He added that the issue of alleged vote theft was bigger than any individual organisation and said CJP would support all organisations working against it. “Obviously, this cause is much bigger and affects everyone. Consequently, we will support all organisations that fight against this vote theft," he added.

The INDIA bloc has organised a massive 'Vote Bachao Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan / Indira Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi on November 1, 2026, to protest against issues surrounding electoral roll revisions, democratic institutions, and central governance. (ANI)

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