On Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced a state holiday. PM Modi and President Murmu also paid tribute, with Murmu offering floral homage at Parliament on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Mamata Banerjee's Tribute in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Saturday extended warm wishes and respect to tribal freedom fighter and anti-colonialist leader, Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Taking it to X, she wrote, "Jai Johar...On the occasion of the birth centenary of Birsa Munda, the heroic leader of the Munda Rebellion, the great ancestor of the tribal community, I offer my respectful salutations."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This special day is being observed with due respect across the state... A government holiday has been declared on his birth anniversary... The name of this life force of the tribal community is associated with one of our universities in the jungle region. To honour him, we have also named a college after him in North Bengal," she added.

PM Modi Remembers Munda's Contribution

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary. PM Modi remembered the tribal leader for his unparalleled contribution to the country's freedom movement. He said that Munda's struggle and sacrifices against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation in the country.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: President Murmu Pays Homage

Moreover, President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to the revered freedom fighter at the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on the occasion of "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas", marking his 150th birth anniversary. President Murmu offered a floral tribute, placing flower petals at the statue of Birsa Munda at Prerna Sthal, commemorating the tribal leader's struggle and legacy.

The occasion was graced by several key dignitaries, including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj, among others. The political leaders remembered the endless efforts and strength of Birsa Munda throughout the freedom struggle. (ANI)