West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee voiced concerns over the deletion of genuine voters' names from electoral rolls, alleging an ECI-BJP nexus is trying to strip voting rights. She questioned the SIR process and the lack of transparency.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised serious concerns about the deletion of genuine voters' names from the electoral rolls. Speaking on the matter, she said, "There are serious concerns that genuine voters' names have been deleted from the electoral rolls. This raises questions about the fairness and transparency of the election process. At the same time, questions are being raised about identity and citizenship, who is being recognised as a legitimate Indian voter and on what basis? The BJP has been asked to respond to this." She also raised doubts about identity and citizenship, adding, "Questions are being raised about identity and citizenship, who is being recognised as a legitimate Indian voter and on what basis?"

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Further, Banerjee spoke vehemently against the government's plans, saying, "They are trying to set up detention camps, I will not allow it ever, even my next generation."

Alleges 'ECI-BJP Nexus' in Voter Revision Process

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, alleging that a nexus between the Election Commission of India and the BJP is attempting to strip people of their voting rights. "This ECI-BJP nexus wants to take away people's voting rights. This ECI notification, with the BJP symbol on it, is not exclusively for Kerala; it clearly mentions 'all states and UTs'. What does this mean? You cannot just shrug off responsibility by calling it a clerical error," said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister further alleged that supplementary voter lists have not been made available at the block and district levels, and claimed that the number of deaths linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has now surpassed 200. "Now the cat is out of the bag. The EC's notification clearly carries the BJP's symbol. The ECI-BJP nexus is evident to everyone, then why the backdoor politics anymore? Why was the supplementary list published at night? The lists have still not been put up in blocks and districts; people are still unaware of their voting status. Even yesterday, two people committed suicide. The number of SIR-related deaths is now almost above 200," said Banerjee.

She also contended that while the Election Commission of India (ECI) added more names to the rolls following the Supreme Court's intervention, the process remains opaque and lacks transparency. "Whatever names have been added to the supplementary list has only been added as a result of our case in the SC. Why does the ECI fear publishing the full list with clarity? It must be because the ECI isn't entirely truthful and transparent; otherwise, this wouldn't have taken so long, especially after the judges had finished their work long back. Why did the ECI need 6-7 more days to publish the list? Was this time used to add voters of a specific party to the list? All of this will become clear only once the full list is published," added Banerjee.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further declared that the process of SIR will end the nexus between the BJP and the ECI permanently. "On the supplementary list still not being published in entirety: I have the same questions about why this is so. I've received information that the list will only be announced once I reach Siliguri. I don't understand this political vendetta or why people are being cheated and misled by the EC. Nobody has the authority to take away people's voting rights. This torturous SIR will be the end of the BJP-ECI nexus," said Banerjee.

Calls for Opposition Unity

Hence, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Banerjee called for all political parties to unite against alleged "autocratic one-party rule" and the partisan use of central agencies in the elections. She emphasised that such a collective effort is essential to ensure that the electoral process remains free and fair in the country. (ANI)