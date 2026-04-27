The NCSC has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged derogatory remark against the SC community by WB CM Mamata Banerjee at an election rally. A notice has been issued to the WB govt seeking an action report within three days.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged incident involving the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, following claims that a derogatory term was used against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community during a recent election rally in Kolkata.

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According to an official notice issued by the Commission, the incident reportedly took place on April 23, 2026, at a public rally in Chowringhee. The NCSC stated that it acted on its own after a video clip surfaced, purportedly showing Banerjee using the word "Chamar," which is widely considered offensive and derogatory toward certain SC communities.

NCSC Demands Action Report

Invoking its powers under Article 338 of the Constitution of India, the NCSC has sought a detailed action taken report from the West Bengal government and police authorities. The notice has been addressed to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal and the Director General of Police, directing them to submit their response within three days of receipt. The report is expected to include details such as the filing of any FIR, identification of the accused, and steps taken toward investigation and accountability. The Commission further warned that failure to respond within the stipulated timeframe could result in the exercise of its powers equivalent to those of a civil court, including summoning officials for personal appearance.

Remark 'Unconstitutional and Hurtful': NCSC Chairman

Speaking on the issue, NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana said the alleged remark was both unconstitutional and hurtful to the sentiments of the Scheduled Castes. "Elections are currently underway, and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an offensive remark about Scheduled Castes at an election rally, which is both unconstitutional and against the sentiments of Scheduled Castes. The Commission's mandate is to protect their interests, honour, and dignity. The words used are objectionable, and therefore, the Commission has taken cognisance and issued a notice to her," he said, talking to ANI.

Makwana further added that the concerned authorities have been asked to submit a comprehensive report within three days, explaining the circumstances of the remark so that further strict action can be considered. "The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police have been given three days to provide a full notice detailing the matter and why they said this, so we can take any further strict action," he further added. (ANI)