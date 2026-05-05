AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of exploiting Muslims as a vote bank. He thanked Bengal voters for their support and urged Muslims to create their own independent political leadership.

Owaisi slams Mamata, says she exploited Muslims

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that she exploited the Muslim community in the state as a vote bank. "This image of Mamata Banerjee outside of West Bengal that she is liberal and secular is wrong. She has exploited the Muslims as a vote bank, not treated them as citizens. Huge corruption happened under her administration. SIR is also a factor, but had TMC treated Muslims as citizens and not mere vote bank, then there would have been more development," Owaisi said while addressing a press conference here.

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Vows to rectify mistakes in Bengal

He further extended gratitude to the West Bengal voters for showcasing support to the AIMIM members, emphasising that the party will work harder to rectify its mistakes. "I would like to thank the electorate of West Bengal for having cast their votes in favour of AIMIM candidates. Unfortunately, our candidates could not win elections, but I am thankful to the electorate for exercising their votes. In Kandi, we have done very well. Hopefully, not from Kandi but the whole of Malda, Murshidabad onwards, I see a bright future for AIMIM. We will be working harder to rectify our mistakes. We have to respect the people's decision to give power to the BJP," he said.

Criticises Himanta Biswa Sarma over Assam

He also criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying that he displaced nearly 50,000 Muslims. He added that if the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had more MLAs, they would have given a stronger voice to 30% of the Muslims of Assam. "In Assam, people have reposed their faith in the BJP again. It is a fact that Himanta Biswa Sarma had displaced nearly 50,000 Muslims there, and yet they can win the elections. This thing that we will vote for Congress, but what is the net result? BJP is winning. If Ajmal sahib ( President of AIUDF) had more MLAs, that would have given a stronger voice to 30% of the Muslims of Assam," he said.

'Muslims should create their own leadership'

Owaisi stressed that Muslims should create their own independent political leadership to ensure that their votes are not wasted in favour of the secular parties. "I think the Muslims should try to create their own independent political leadership. Your vote is getting wasted because you are casting your vote in favour of the so-called secular parties, which fail to stop the BJP. It is high time the Muslims should create their own leadership. Reposing faith in these so-called secular parties has not given anything," he said.

Warns of SIR impact on elections

The AIMIM chief noted that the constituencies where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was conducted witnessed the fall of the ruling parties, citing Mamata Banerjee's defeat in West Bengal and MK Stalin's defeat in Tamil Nadu. "SIR was conducted in constituencies of both Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, respectively, and both lost. In Parliament, too, I had said that it is wrong to link citizenship with SIR. MHA has rules for citizenship; there are NRC and NPR rules as well. This is not just about casting your vote but keeping your citizenship intact. We expect that Telangana's Revanth Reddy govt will take this seriously. SIR was conducted in constituencies of both Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, respectively, and both lost. State government here should pay attention to it," he said.

This comes after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority in West Bengal and Assam. Congress won in Kerala, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its first attempt shocked DMK in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)