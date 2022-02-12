Mamata Banerjee calls emergency TMC meeting, Abhishek Banerjee, Prashant Kishor in attendance

The meeting is ostensibly intended to address simmering tensions within the party over Abhishek Banerjee's push to promote a 'One Man, One Post' policy, which is opposed by some of the party's older guards.

The Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee immediately called for a meeting on Saturday at her residence to address the growing rift between her and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee and senior party leaders.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee supporters pushed for the 'One Man, One Post' policy in the party, which is opposed by some of the party's older guards, who hold multiple positions within the ruling establishment.

In the crossfire, I-PAC, Prashant Kishor's political consultancy group, working with the Trinamool since the West Bengal elections. Abhishek Banerjee serves as the principal liaison between the party and the savvy political consultants.

A public spat erupted between Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya and I-PAC on Friday after she claimed that Prashant Kishor's team had 'misused' her social media accounts.

As per PTI, Bhattacharya stated that a Twitter account was created under her name before the election by I-PAC. It posted something about 'one person one post' without her knowledge. She strongly opposes it.

On the counter, I-PAC stated they don't handle any digital properties of All India Trinamool Congress or any of its leaders. Anyone making such a claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. They urged AITC to look into the matter and how their digital properties and/or their leaders are being 'allegedly (mis)used.

A soundbite was given to journalists by Banerjee on her way to Uttar Pradesh to assist Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's campaign also fueled speculation about a rift between the Trinamool chief and her nephew, who is spearheading the party's Goa foray.

When asked if Mamata Banerjee planned to campaign in Goa, she replied, "Someone else is doing it, so she is not going." She said she is going to different places with more interest. It was noted as a curious remark and even stranger reference to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as 'somebody.'

An internal campaign dispute erupted last week when two competing lists of candidates for the upcoming civic polls emerged from the party, prompting Mamata Banerjee to take a stance and support the faction perceived as the old guard. However, sources close to I-PAC claim there is no rift with the Chief Minister.

