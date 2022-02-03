  • Facebook
    Mamata Banerjee announces TMC to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Banerjee said in Uttar Pradesh, she will not contest Assembly elections, but will back Samajwadi Party (SP) head Akhilesh Yadav on February 8, and TMC will compete from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

    New Delhi, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not run in the Uttar Pradesh polls but will instead run candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Mamata Banerjee, who was re-elected as TMC chairman at a party function on Wednesday, said the Trinamool Congress would back Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

    Banerjee said in Uttar Pradesh, she will not contest Assembly elections, but will back Samajwadi Party (SP) head Akhilesh Yadav on February 8, and TMC will compete from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. She gave an obvious indication of her national ambitions in the next general elections.

    Mamata Banerjee encouraged party workers to build the party unit and stated that the state's objective is to win all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections. "I have created my unit in Goa, and our vote percentage in Tripura is above 20%. We have to make Bengal stronger in the next two years so that we obtain all 42 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and we have to chase the BJP away," she stated. Mamata Banerjee emphasised the need for party unity. She said her first Working Committee meeting would be in Delhi.

    She urged all regional parties to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) together in the 2024 elections. The Trinamool Congress is looking to expand its national presence ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Meanwhile, for the upcoming Goa Election 2022, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday released its manifesto promising to restart mining in the state within 250 days of coming to power, to double the spending on health and education as well as to reserve 33% of all jobs in the government and the private sector for women.

