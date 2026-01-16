West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP's 'double-engine' government of torturing and killing migrant workers, especially Bengali-speaking individuals, in states like Bihar, amid rising reports of mob lynching incidents.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) double-engine government of violence against migrant workers in their respective states. Her remarks come amid rising reports of mob lynching incidents in Bihar. Banerjee highlighted the alleged death of a worker in Bihar, stating, "One person was beaten to death in Bihar yesterday. Migrant workers are being tortured every day wherever there is the BJP's double-engine government".

She sharply accused the BJP-led goverment for these cases, claiming, "They are killing our people. Nothing could be worse than this". CM Mamata Banerjee also attended an event that laid the foundation stone for the proposed Mahakal Temple in Siliguri and levelled similar accusations against the BJP during her address.

Mamata Accuses BJP of Targeting Bengali-Speaking Migrants

The Chief Minister asserted that workers from West Bengal are often being specifically targeted for merely speaking Bengali. "Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being tortured in BJP-ruled states. Migrant workers are living peacefully in West Bengal without any harassment. Why are Bengali-speaking workers being targeted elsewhere?... They are beaten up in Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, or Bihar," she accused.

She highlighted that violence has no connection to religion, emphasising her point by citing Mahatma Gandhi's words. "Beating people is not religion. Giving life is religion. Life is about doing good, virtuous deeds for as long as we live, just as Gandhiji said, 'Ishwar Allah Tere Naam, Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan'," she stated.

Bihar Minority Commission Addresses Mob Lynching

Meanwhile, the Bihar State Minority Commission earlier this month took strict cognisance of the increasing incidents of mob lynching in the state and directed the appointment of a senior police officer as a nodal officer in every district to maintain a peaceful environment.

In Patna, the Commission expressed deep concern over the tragic and worrying reports of mob lynching frequently emerging from the state and demanded prompt and effective action from the state government.

Victims Targeted Based on Rumours and Identity

In this regard, the Commission Chairman, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Balyawi, sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Bihar and the Director General of Police. According to the Commission, viral videos on social media and news published in various newspapers and channels make it clear that in several districts of Bihar, mobs are targeting people for violence based on rumours and religious identity by labelling them as "Bangladeshis," which is highly condemnable. (ANI)