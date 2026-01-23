West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre over alleged deaths during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Paying tribute to Netaji, she called for his birthday to be a national holiday and slammed the ECI.

Mamata pays tribute to Netaji, demands national holiday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Centre, asking the government to take responsibility for the alleged loss of lives during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.Addressing a public meeting to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129th birth anniversary, Mamata Banerjee recalled the freedom fighter's slogan "Dilli Chalo." Accusing the BJP of distorting history, the Bengal CM called for Netaji's birth anniversary to be declared a national holiday. She said, "We see they are trying to demolish the history of the nation. Trying to insult our eminent personalities. Freedom of India was Netaji's dream; he formed the Planning Commission, which was dissolved, and they formed NITI Aayog... It is unfortunate that Netaji's birthday is not declared a national holiday. We know about the birth date of Netaji but don't know about his demise."

Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on 23 January 1897. Bose is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj and his role in the Indian freedom movement. January 23 is also celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Attack on ECI over SIR exercise

Further, taking a jibe at the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI), CM Banerjee claimed that Chandra Kumar Bose, from the family of Subhas Chandra Bose, was called up for the hearing during the SIR exercise. "Family members of Netaji also received a notice of the SIR hearing. Chandra Basu is here who got this notice. Why don't we raise our voice against SIR daily? Many people have lost their lives due to SIR. Shame on the Election Commission... The Government of India should take responsibility for all deaths (during the SIR exercise)."

"1.38cr people are under logical discrepancy. 90 years old lady appeared for a hearing in an ambulance, using oxygen. Once again, we are sloganeering 'chalo Delhi chalo'," she added.

Background of the SIR controversy

The Electoral Roll Officers' Network (ERONET) portal had flagged more than 1.2 crore names under the 'logical discrepancy' category during the SIR exercise in the state, which gave rise to the fresh controversy over the SIR. After the Supreme Court issued directions to the Election Commission, the poll body has asked the West Bengal CEO that the names of the persons, logical discrepancies category and also under the category of 'unmapped', to be displayed at the Gram Panchayat Bhawans, public places in every Taluka, and Block Office of every Taluka (Sub-Division), as well as in the Ward Offices in the cities of the urban areas by January 24.

The politics in West Bengal have heated up in the run-up to the Legislative Assembly elections, where the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is looking to defend against the BJP. (ANI)