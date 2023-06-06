Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malware attack on AIIMS Delhi thwarted; threat to E-Hospital services neutralised

    AIIMS Delhi updated: "A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cybersecurity systems deployed in AIIMS. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber security systems. The E-Hospital services are fully secure and are functioning normally."

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 8:13 PM IST

    A malware attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi was thwarted by cybersecurity systems deployed in the institution. 

    In a Twitter post, AIIMS Delhi updated: "A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cybersecurity systems deployed in AIIMS. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber security systems. The E-Hospital services are fully secure and are functioning normally."

    According to reports, a cyberattack on the e-hospital software of AIIMS Delhi, just six months after a major malware attack

    Reports also cited sources to claim that the software has remained inoperable since the afternoon and that a 'Virus found' message was displayed when accessed.

    Last year's cyber attack on the hospital led to patients facing trouble for many days. Many servers were disrupted. Due to the cyber attack last year, the daily functioning of the hospital like appointment, registration of patients, information about discharge slip etc. has been greatly affected.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 8:32 PM IST
