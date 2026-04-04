BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged the Malda violence was a 'pre-planned experiment' by TMC, linking the main accused to Mamata Banerjee. The incident saw judicial officers held hostage, leading to 35 arrests, including the alleged instigator.

BJP Alleges TMC-Sponsored Violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday alleged that the recent violence in Malda was a "pre-planned experiment" sponsored by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He said the main accused, Mofakkerul Islam, has been seen with top TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, and claimed that the ruling party is politicising institutions and promoting political violence.

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Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "It was a pre-planned experiment sponsored by the TMC because the main arrested accused Mofakkerul Islam has been clicked with all the top-notch leaders of TMC, including Mamata Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee... We have also seen attacks taking place on ED, CBI, and NIA."

"Politicisation of institutions and institutionalisation of political violence is taking place by the Mamata Banerjee and TMC, which means the Mafia culture, and that has been seen in Malda," he said.

Hostage Crisis and Protests Erupt in Malda

A major political storm had erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in Malda district on Wednesday. The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

35 Arrested in Connection with Hostage Incident

ADG North Bengal K Jayaraman stated that 35 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Malda hostage incident, asserting that authorities will not tolerate further violence. "We detained Mofakkarul Islam from Bagdogra airport, for instigating people. He was going to his residence in Ithar. We will not allow any such kind of activity. Will definitely probe if this was pre-planned or not. After this incident, we have given CAPF to judicial officers. So far, 35 people have been arrested," Jayaraman said. (ANI)