UP Minister OP Rajbhar criticised the Malda hostage crisis, saying the situation in West Bengal is "worse than the Samajwadi Party's era of hooliganism." This follows 7 judicial officers being held hostage, prompting SC action and 35 arrests.

Rajbhar Slams Bengal Govt Over Crisis

Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister OP Rajbhar criticised the Malda hostage crisis, where seven judicial officers were held by villagers, stating that the situation in West Bengal is "worse than the Samajwadi Party's era of hooliganism" in Uttar Pradesh.

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"The people who went to Bengal are unhappy. The condition of people in Bengal is even worse than the hooliganism of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh," said Rajbhar.

Hostage Crisis Erupts Over Electoral Rolls

Earlier, a major political storm had erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in Malda district on Wednesday. The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

Supreme Court Intervenes, Slams State Inaction

Reacting to the issue, the Supreme Court described the Malda incident as a brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern that, despite prior intimation, the State authorities failed to provide prompt protection, leaving the officers without food or water for hours.

The court issued show-cause notices to senior State officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police, asking them to explain their inaction. It directed the Election Commission to requisition and deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR adjudication process. The bench also mandated strict security measures at all venues, restricted public entry, ordered an immediate assessment of threat perceptions to the officers and their families, and required compliance reports. It asked senior officials to be present virtually at the next hearing.

Police Action: 35 Arrested, Instigator Detained

However, ADG North Bengal K Jayaraman stated that 35 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Malda hostage incident, asserting that authorities will not tolerate further violence. "We detained Mofakkarul Islam from Bagdogra airport, for instigating people. He was going to his residence in Ithar. We will not allow any such kind of activity. Will definitely probe if this was pre-planned or not. After this incident, we have given CAPF to judicial officers. So far, 35 people have been arrested," said Jayaraman. (ANI)