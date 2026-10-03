Union Minister CR Patil attended a Special Gram Sabha in Navsari, Gujarat, on Swachh Bharat Diwas. He felicitated sanitation workers and urged all to make cleanliness a daily, collective commitment, recalling Gandhi's and Modi's Swachhata efforts.

Union Minister CR Patil participated in a Special Gram Sabha at Majigam village in Chikhli Block, Navsari District, Gujarat, on Swachh Bharat Diwas on Friday. The Special Gram Sabha was also attended by Naresh Patel, Cabinet Minister, Government of Gujarat, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Aishvarya Singh, District Collector and District Development Officer, along with senior officials from State and District administration.

During the Special Gram Sabha, the Union Minister felicitated sanitation workers and called upon everyone to make cleanliness a collective commitment and not merely a one-day campaign, but an integral part of our daily lives, behaviour and collective responsibility. He emphasised that we must resolve that neither will we litter, nor will we allow others to do so.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, during his address, the Union Minister recalled the emphasis placed by Mahatma Gandhi on ‘Swachhata’ alongside ‘Swatantrata’ and mentioned how post-Independence, the most significant efforts for Swachhata have been undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this, a nationwide Jan Andolan in the form of Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed the rural sanitation scenario. This Janbhagidari for Swachh Bharat continues to drive the mission at the grassroots level.

Along with other topics, discussions during the Special Gram Sabha also focused on achievements of SHS 2026, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and Swachh Seva Aankalan, the GP-level annual digital self-assessment framework, on which a presentation was made by JS&MD. The Union Minister had earlier visited the “Waste to Art” exhibit of the GP that highlighted creative reuse of discarded materials, encouraging responsible waste management practices within the community. A plantation drive was conducted under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, during which Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, and JS & MD, SBM(G), planted trees. All dignitaries and Gram Sabha participants together took the Swachhta pledge.

Special Gram Sabhas Across India

On Swachh Bharat Diwas on Friday, Special Gram Sabhas were organised across rural India as a key activity under Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026. These Gram Sabhas provided a platform for Gram Panchayats and rural communities to review local sanitation and waste management efforts; discuss the outcomes of SHS 2026; review the status of four-way source segregation in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026; identify and register bulk waste generators; and undertake discussions on Swachh Seva Aankalan in ODF Plus (Model) Gram Panchayats. The Special Gram Sabha provided an opportunity and platform to undertake gap assessment and integrate relevant actions into Panchayat Development Plans, particularly GPDPs, for coordinated implementation at the grassroots.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the Deputy Secretary, DDWS, participated in the Special Gram Sabha at Sayli Gram Panchayat, which included discussions on Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 and SWM Rules, 2026, the Swachhata Shapath and felicitation of sanitation workers. The visit also included a visit to an STP and a plantation drive under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

In Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the Deputy Secretary, DDWS, participated in the Special Gram Sabha held at Pindarkom village, Sithiyo Gram Panchayat, Namkum Block, Ranchi District. The Gram Sabha included discussions on the draft of Swachh Seva Aankalan and the process of addressing identified gaps, felicitation of sanitation workers, Swachhata Shapath, plantation under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and inspection of sanitation assets.

In Haryana

In Haryana, the Deputy Secretary, DDWS, participated in the Special Gram Sabha held at Ratipur village in Palwal Block, Palwal District. The visit included a plantation drive, an inspection of the Segregation shed and interactions with the community on Swachh Seva Aankalan, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and local sanitation efforts.

In Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, Assistant Adviser, DDWS attended the Special Gram Sabhas held at Mugaliya Haat and Jhirniya Gram Panchayats in Phanda Block, Bhopal District. During the Gram Sabhas, participants took the Swachhata Shapath and discussed Swachhata Hi Seva 2026, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and Swachh Seva Aankalan. The visit also included a plantation drive and an inspection visit to a segregation shed. (ANI)