    Major twist in Kollam soldier assault case: Friend claims assault was staged for fame

    In a major surprising twist, it has been revealed that the Kollam soldier who claimed that he was attacked by miscreants has turned out to be fake. The police have taken Shine Kumar and his friend Joshi into custody.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Kollam: A soldier identified as Shine Kumar had complained to the police that a group of men allegedly assaulted him on Sunday (Sep 24) night while he was way back to his home. Following his complaint, the police and reportedly the Indian Army also began an investigation into the incident. Kumar also alleged that the miscreants tore his shirt and wrote P.F.I. on his back with green paint.

    Now, in a surprising twist, the police have found that the case was fake after his friend Joshi's revelations. The police took both Shine Kumar and Joshi into custody. Joshi claimed that the whole dramatic scene was created as per the direction of Shine, only for the sake of mere fame. The paint and the brush used to scribble P.F.I. on Shine's back were recovered from Chirayinkeezhu.

    Joshi also claimed that Shine asked him to assault him. Though he tore the shirt of the latter with a blade, he did not assault Shine Kumar. 

    According to Kumar's complaint, he was attacked at 11 pm while he was on his way back from his friend's house after attending Onam celebrations.  When he reached the rubber plantation near Mukada Chanapara road, two men stopped him saying that his friend was lying unconscious. When he went to look, one of them kicked him from behind. His hands and mouth were bound with packing tape and his T-shirt was torn. The miscreants wrote P.F.I. on his back with a green paint and escaped the scene.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
