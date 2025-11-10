Haryana and J&K Police busted a major terror module in a joint operation, recovering 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, and other IED-making materials in Faridabad. Two accused, including a doctor, have been arrested.

Major Module Busted in a Timely Manner: Haryana DGP

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Saturday hailed the security forces for "busting a major module in a timely manner" during a joint operation following the recovery of 360 kg IED-explosive material in Faridabad. The police have started an investigation Speaking to ANI, DGP Singh said, "I congratulate all the police personnel involved in this operation, and we believe we succeeded in busting a major module in a timely manner. Various agencies are working on this. As details emerge, the appropriate agencies will share information."

He refrained from divulging further details, citing the ongoing investigation. "The investigation is ongoing, so it would not be appropriate for me to comment on it," Singh added.

Joint Operation Leads to Major Seizure

This comes after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered about 360 kgs of inflammable material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and nabbed two accused, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather. As the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered IED-making material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad on Monday, Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the joint operation involving the J&K Police and Haryana Police.

"It is an ongoing joint operation between Haryana police and J&K police. An accused, Dr Muzammil, was nabbed. 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX... The operation is still underway," he said.

Arms and Ammunition Recovered

Furthermore, he elaborated on the recovered arms and ammunition, including pistols, live cartridges, timers, batteries, walkie-talkie sets, heavy metal, and more. "One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartidges, two additional magazines, 8 large suitcases, 4 small suitcases and a bucket from which approx 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered. It is suspected to be ammonium nitrate. Twenty timers with batteries, 24 remotes, approximately 5 kg of heavy metal, walkie-talkie sets, electric wiring, batteries, and other contraband materials have been recovered. It is not RDX...It is not an AK-47; it is an assault rifle. It is like an AK-47 but slightly smaller than it. But it is not AK-47..." Faridabad CP Satender Kumar stated.

Details of Arrested Accused

The arrested accused was a physician at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. CP Gupta said, "This joint operation has been going on for fifteen days... Two accused persons have been booked until now, including Dr Muzammil from Faridabad, and another accused, Aadil Rather, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur..."

Aadil Rather was detained after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his locker at the Government Medical College (GMC) by Srinagar Police, with the assistance of Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag. According to Police sources, it was Adil Rather's confession that led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and the recovery of the large amount of expolsives. (ANI)