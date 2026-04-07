The Punjab government has transferred six senior police officers in a major administrative reshuffle. Dr. Sharad Satya Chauhan is the new head of the Vigilance Bureau, while Ram Singh gets additional charge of Punjab Home Guards.

In a significant administrative reshuffle in the Punjab Police, the Sharad Satya Chauhan government on Monday transferred six senior police officers with immediate effect.

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Key Appointments and Transfers

According to an order issued by the Department of Home Affairs, Dr. Sharad Satya Chauhan, IPS (1992 batch), who was serving as Special DGP-cum-Managing Director of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, has been appointed as Special DGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, SAS Nagar. He replaces PK Sinha. Ram Singh, IPS (1994 batch), presently posted as Special DGP, Technical Support Services, Punjab, Chandigarh, has been given additional charge as Special DGP-cum-Commandant General, Punjab Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence, Punjab. P.K. Sinha has been posted as OSD/Law and Order, Punjab, Chandigarh, till April 30, 2026, and will assume charge as Special DGP, Law and Order, Punjab, Chandigarh after the retirement of Arpit Shukla on April 30, 2026.

Other Significant Postings

Arun Pal Singh, IPS (1997 batch), who was serving as ADGP Jails, Punjab, has been appointed Managing Director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, SAS Nagar, replacing Dr. Chauhan. R.K. Jaiswal, IPS (1997 batch), currently ADGP NRI, Punjab, SAS Nagar, will continue in the same post and has also been assigned additional charge of ADGP Jails, Punjab.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, IPS (PPS:2011), DIG AGTF, Punjab, has been placed at the disposal of the DGP, Punjab, and his posting will be decided subsequently.