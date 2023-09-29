Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major relief for Kerala: Test results of all Nipah patients turn out negative

    Four people, including a nine-year-old boy, who were under treatment for the Nipah virus in Kozhikode have recovered. Health Minister Veena George informed that all four have tested negative and were discharged from NIMS Hospital.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Four people, including a nine-year-old boy, who were under treatment for the Nipah virus in Kozhikode have recovered. Health Minister Veena George informed that all four have tested negative and were discharged from NIMS Hospital.

    The nine-year-old son and brother-in-law of the person who died of Nipah have recovered. The 9-year-old boy was on a ventilator for six days. In a press conference, NIMS hospital officials said that it was a great achievement to save the child's life. Doctors said that it is the first time in the world that a Nipah patient who has been on a ventilator for so many days has survived. Officials were also informed in a press conference that the hospital has borne the treatment expenses of the two patients so far.

    With this, Kozhikode is freed from the worry of Nipah that gripped Kerala. As Nipah came under control in the district, restrictions on containment zones were withdrawn. Educational institutions were also opened after the holidays. Meanwhile, 216 people who were on the Nipah contact list were removed from the list. Restrictions imposed in seven divisions of Kozhikode Corporation and the entire wards of Farook Municipality have also been withdrawn to prevent the spread of Nipah.

    Schools and educational institutions in Kozhikode district reopened on Monday (Sep 25) after a two-week-long closure due to the Nipah virus outbreak.
     
    Authorities have issued a clear directive to students, teachers, and staff, emphasising the importance of wearing masks and using hand sanitizers to ensure the safety of all.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
