Another day, another tragedy. A massive fire in a crowded Topsia building on Tuesday afternoon has once again put the spotlight on illegal constructions and the lack of fire safety in Kolkata.

Kolkata has been hit by another terrible fire. On Tuesday afternoon, a huge blaze broke out in a multi-storey building in South Kolkata's Topsia area. The fire started suddenly in a building near the Tiljala Talikhola Mosque. It was a five-storey building, and the fire first caught on the second floor before spreading to the others. At that time, several people were inside, and about five or six of them got trapped. They couldn't get out because of the intense heat and smoke. Locals saw the flames and thick smoke and immediately called the fire brigade. Several fire engines rushed to the spot, but by then, the fire had already spread throughout the building. This made it very difficult for the firefighters to put out the blaze and carry out the rescue.

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Two People Lost Their Lives

Firefighters eventually managed to bring out the trapped individuals. But sadly, the damage was already done. Several people with severe burns were rushed to the Calcutta National Medical College Hospital. Doctors there confirmed that two people had died from their injuries. Three others are currently undergoing treatment, but their condition is critical as they have burns all over their bodies. The exact cause of the fire is still not clear. The fire department has said that they will begin an investigation to find out the real reason once the fire is completely under control.

Will the New Government Take Fire Safety Seriously?

There have been many allegations that a lot of illegal multi-storey buildings have come up in various parts of Kolkata under the Trinamool Congress (AITC) government. These buildings often have no fire safety systems in place. The fire brigade is also said to be short-staffed. The new government will have to pay attention to this. It will be important to identify these illegal buildings, take proper action, and also revamp the fire department.

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