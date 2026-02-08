A major fire gutted six to seven godowns at a warehouse complex in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The blaze, which started at a mattress warehouse, caused thick smoke visible from 4km away. Multiple fire tenders were deployed. No casualties were reported.

A major fire broke out at a warehouse complex in the Harihar Compound of the Mankoli area in Bhiwandi on Sunday, gutting around six to seven godowns and triggering panic among local residents as thick smoke engulfed the area. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fire Officials Detail the Incident

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Sachin Sawant said the intensity of the fire was such that thick plumes of smoke were visible from nearly four kilometres away. The blaze erupted at the Sarah Mattress warehouse located in the Harihar Compound.

Upon receiving the information, multiple fire tenders from Bhiwandi, Thane, and Kalyan were rushed to the site to douse the flames.

Providing details, Sawant said, " We received a call around 2:30 PM regarding a fire incident at the Sarah Mattress Warehouse in Harihar Compound, A Wing. The fire broke out in the mattress and paper godown. One fire engine was rushed to the spot to douse the flames. As the fire was intense, another fire engine and a water tanker were called in to bring it completely under control. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident..."

Cooling operations were underway, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.

Recent Blaze in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out at a chemical company in the MIDC Pawane area of Navi Mumbai on January 24. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were carried out to control the blaze.

Visuals from the site showed raging flames engulfing the facility, with thick black plumes of smoke billowing into the air. No casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)