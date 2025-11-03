A massive fire erupted at a banquet hall in Zirakpur, Punjab, during a wedding function on Sunday night. While the blaze caused extensive damage and panic, all guests and staff were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported.

A major fire broke out at a banquet hall in Zirakpur during a wedding on Sunday, triggering panic among the guests attending the wedding function. The blaze erupted around 10:30 pm, quickly spreading through the premises as thick smoke enveloped the area.

No Casualties Reported, Fire Controlled

The fire tenders from Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Panchkula were dispatched to the spot to douse the flames. The police said that the situation was brought under control and no casualties were reported in the incident.

"A very unfortunate incident has occurred. The good thing is that there is no report of any casualties here. This incident happened around 10:30 PM. As soon as the police received the information about it, they immediately reached the spot... With the help of the fire brigade, we have brought the fire under control... The cause of the fire is being investigated...," ASP Zirakpur, Ghazalpreet Kaur told ANI.

Jaswant Singh, Incharge of the Zirakpur Fire Brigade, said the department received the call around 10:30 pm and deployed five fire tenders to control the blaze. "The fire was massive, but our teams managed to prevent it from spreading further," he said.

DSP Zirakpur (IPS) Gazalpreet Kaur said that police teams immediately reached the spot after receiving information. Guests and staff were safely evacuated. (ANI)

Blaze Caused Panic and Traffic Snarls

According to eyewitnesses, the blaze erupted suddenly inside the banquet hall while the wedding rituals were underway. The flames soon engulfed the adjoining Banquet Hall. The high flames and thick smoke led to a traffic jam on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway.