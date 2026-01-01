A fire broke out in J&K's Kishtwar district, engulfing 4-5 houses. Fire services, Army, and Police are at the spot conducting firefighting efforts. LPG cylinders were removed from nearby houses as a precaution. No casualties have been reported.

Emergency Response Underway

Soon after receiving the information, the district administration rushed fire service teams to the spot and is in constant coordination with the Army and Police.

Two Naib Tehsildars have been deputed to the spot, and LPG cylinders have been safely removed from nearby houses to prevent further damage, the officials said.

Firefighting efforts are underway to control the blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.