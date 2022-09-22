Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major crackdown on PFI: NIA raids multiple places; Over 100 held across 11 states

    The NIA and ED launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists. Over PFI members have also been arrested.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 8:47 AM IST

    In a major crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other states. Over 100 PFI members and people connected with them have been arrested by the ED, NIA and state police in different cases. 

    According to news agency PTI, the searches are part of the “largest-ever” investigation process “till date”.

    These searches are being carried out at the homes and workplaces of those who organise training camps, support terrorism, and radicalise individuals to join banned organisations. The searches were conducted by more than 200 NIA officers and members of the raid team. Workers from PFI and SDPI who were protesting an NIA raid in Mangaluru were arrested by the Karnataka Police.

    The NIA and ED are conducting raids at the houses of PFI leaders, including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district, and at PFI offices from midnight, sources told ANI. As the raids are underway, PFI workers have staged protest outside the house of OMA Salam in Malappuram.

    In response, the PFI in a statement said, “We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices.” The PFI, in a statement, said the “raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided”.

    The NIA has conducted many searches in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana earlier on Monday. Four persons were apprehended during raids on over 40 PFI-related premises. According to reports, the NIA also confiscated evidence, including digital gadgets, papers, two daggers, and cash totaling more than Rs 8 lakh. The anti-terror agency charged four PFI functionaries under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after carrying out searches at 38 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

    In September, the NIA conducted a number of raids across several Andhra Pradesh districts, and PFI members were apprehended for questioning in relation to inciting violence and engaging in unlawful activities. A guy was given a notice to appear at the NIA headquarters in Hyderabad after officials conducted a raid on a home in Telangana's Nizamabad district.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
