Ladakh administration has signed an MoU with Lulu International to export 1,000 MT of its GI-tagged 'Raktsey Karpo' and 'Halman' apricots this season. This historic deal aims to boost the horticulture sector and provide economic benefits to farmers.

In a major boost to Ladakh's horticulture sector, the Union Territory Administration on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lulu International for the export of Ladakhi apricots to global markets.

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The agreement comes following a push by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to promote branding and export of the region's GI-tagged "Raktsey Karpo" and the region-specific "Halman" apricot varieties. Under the MoU, around 1,000 metric tonnes (MT) of apricots will be exported this season, marking a significant rise compared to just 1,500 kg exported over the last two years.

MoU Signing and Logistics

The MoU was signed between the UT Administration and Lulu International through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Secretary of Horticulture Bhupesh Chaudhary and Lulu Retail's Group Director Salim MA signed the agreement in the presence of the LG.

As per the agreement, Lulu International will procure at least 1,000 MT of apricots from farmers in Ladakh and handle the entire process, including plucking, sorting, processing, packaging, transportation, and international marketing.

A 'Historic' Initiative for Farmers

Speaking on the occasion, LG VK Saxena termed the MoU "historic" and said it would ensure direct economic benefits to farmers by minimising losses and guaranteeing fair pricing. He added that the initiative would help strengthen Ladakh's identity and recognition in global markets.

Highlighting the challenges faced by farmers, the LG noted that traditional methods of processing and packaging often lead to heavy losses. The new arrangement, he said, would address these issues and enhance value addition.

Future Plans for Ladakhi Produce

Saxena also said efforts are underway to explore export opportunities for Ladakhi apples and stressed the need to establish processing units within the region. He further announced plans to launch a dedicated e-commerce platform for Ladakhi products, similar to Amazon and Flipkart, to provide farmers with direct market access.

(ANI)