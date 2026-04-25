Two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, have broken away to join the BJP. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has slammed Arvind Kejriwal, calling the move a direct blow to his 'dictatorship' and a sign of the party's impending doom.

As two-thirds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members broke away from the party and joined the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has slammed party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said that the departure of seven MPs has a direct blow to the party's dictatorship. Gupta alleged that there was no leader left in the Aam Aadmi Party who was not corrupt. She warned that the AAP will lose in Punjab, just as they lost in Delhi.

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Sharing an X post on Friday, the Chief Minister said, "The AAP, which began with the slogan of revolution, is now meeting its end through distrust and alienation. In your party now, there is no common man left; only corrupt men remain. Mr Kejriwal, the departure of two-thirds of the Rajya Sabha MPs is a direct blow to your dictatorship. After Delhi, now it is Punjab's turn."

इंकलाब के नारे से शुरु हुई AAP का अंत अविश्वास और अलगाव से हो रहा है। आपकी पार्टी में अब आम आदमी नहीं, सिर्फ भ्रष्ट आदमी बचा है। केजरीवाल जी, दो-तिहाई राज्यसभा सांसदों का जाना आपकी तानाशाही पर सीधी चोट है। अब दिल्ली के बाद पंजाब की बारी है। — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 24, 2026

Two-Thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Join BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party suffered a major setback after its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, who was removed as the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha earlier, joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

While addressing a presser in the national capital on Friday, Chadha formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP.

The trio MPs -- Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal -- announced a split in the party and joined the BJP later in the presence of party chief Nitin Nabin, who welcomed the decision.

BJP Welcomes Move, Slams Kejriwal

The move triggered furious reactions from AAP leaders while drawing a warm welcome from the BJP.

The BJP welcomed the split with open arms and turned it into an attack against Kejriwal as Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the move was natural.

Furthermore, BJP National President Nitin Nabin also welcomed the Rajya Sabha MPs at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi after they joined the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Taking it to X, Nabin on Friday extended warm wishes to all seven Members of the Parliament, encouraging them to work towards achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat by 2047." (ANI)