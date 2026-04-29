The Mahila Congress will urge Rahul Gandhi to push for the 33% Women's Reservation Bill. Accusing the BJP of delays, they plan protests and will send one lakh postcards to PM Modi demanding immediate implementation of the women's quota.

The All India Mahila Congress will take up the issue of ensuring higher reservation for women during its meeting with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, party leaders said on Wednesday.

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Addressing a press conference here, AICC Secretary and Himachal Pradesh in-charge of Mahila Congress, Surbhi Verma, said the organisation is pushing for concrete arrangements to secure one-third representation for women in legislative bodies and within the party structure. She said the Mahila Congress will urge Gandhi to strongly take up the demand for implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill, in its present form, ensuring 33 per cent reservation in all 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Mahila Congress Accuses BJP of Stalling Bill

Verma accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of delaying the implementation of the bill and then attempting to shift responsibility onto opposition parties. "The BJP has stalled the process and is now making allegations against Congress and others. Women across the country have united and fought for their rights, and together we can ensure that 33 per cent reservation becomes a reality," she said.

Nationwide Campaign and Protest Plans

She further stated that due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in Himachal Pradesh in view of the ongoing Panchayati Raj elections, the Mahila Congress has temporarily paused its protest activities but will resume its agitation once the election process concludes. "As soon as the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, we will intensify our protests and give a befitting reply to the BJP on this issue," Verma said.

Highlighting the nationwide campaign, she said Mahila Congress workers are mobilising women across states, with protests being organised in Delhi and other parts of the country to build pressure for early implementation of the reservation.

As part of its outreach, the organisation will send one lakh postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding immediate enforcement of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament.

Verma also appealed to women across the country to join the movement, asserting that collective action would ensure the long-pending demand were fulfilled. She added that the upcoming interaction with Gandhi in Kangra district provides an important platform to highlight women's political representation and to seek stronger organisational and legislative backing for the cause.