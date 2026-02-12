Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy says Mahbubnagar residents are enthusiastically participating in their first municipal elections and are inclined to vote for development, citing significant infrastructure growth and welfare initiatives.

Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said that people in Mahbubnagar are showing keen interest in the ongoing municipal elections and are inclined to vote for development, citing infrastructure growth and welfare initiatives undertaken in the past two years.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Reddy said that this is the first time municipal elections are being held in Mahbubnagar and that voters are enthusiastic about participating in the democratic process. "People are showing interest. They are keen to vote for development, and they are fully aware that the state government is making extra efforts to pump money for the development of infrastructure in Mahbubnagar," he said.

Development Projects Highlighted

The Congress leader stated that projects worth Rs 2,000 crore have been sanctioned and grounded in the last two years. He said colonies and parks have been developed, water supply schemes strengthened, and special attention has been given to cleanliness, garbage lifting and clearing of dump yards.

"All-round development of Mahbubnagar was possible in these two years. In another three years the state government will be there, and I will be the MLA of this town, so people are keen to have more development. They want to get more funds from our Hon'ble Chief Minister, who belongs to this native district. People are very positive about voting for Congress," Reddy said.

MLA's Appeal to Voters

He said he cast his vote at around 10:30 am and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise. "I have gone and cast my vote at 10:30. I am appealing to all the voters of Mahbubnagar and Telangana. This vote does not change the state government, does not change the central government. This vote is basically to change your lives," he added.

State-wide Polling Details

Polling began on February 11, and counting of votes is scheduled for February 13 for the Municipal election in the state.

Elections are underway in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.