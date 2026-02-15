Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The event, led by Sadhguru, will feature meditations and music, drawing lakhs of devotees, ministers, and celebrities.

Rajnath Singh to attend Isha's Mahashivratri event

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Singh is scheduled to visit Coimbatore to participate in the Mahashivaratri festivities at the Isha Yoga Centre later today. Taking to X, he wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone. Today, I shall be at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore to attend the 'Maha Shivratri' celebrations. Looking forward to it."

The Mahashivratri festival at Isha will be celebrated from 6 pm on February 15 in front of the Adiyogi statue and will continue until 6 am the next morning. The festival, which will be held with Sadhguru in front of Adiyogi, will feature powerful meditations, mantra chanting, Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam, and musical performances by top artists. In addition to Rajnath Singh, several central ministers, film stars, and other celebrities will participate in the celebrations alongside lakhs of devotees.

Devotees throng temples nationwide

Meanwhile, devotees thronged prominent Shiva temples across the country to offer prayers. Many worshippers visited the Dakshina Kashi Kapileswara Temple and other temples in Rishikesh. In Hyderabad, thousands gathered at the Khairatabad Lord Shiva Temple and the Daksheswara Mahadev Temple in Haridwar to mark the festival with prayers and rituals.

Meanwhile in Varanasi, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

Similarly, devotees flocked together at temples across the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where devotees offered prayers with deep reverence.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)