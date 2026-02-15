Thousands of devotees celebrated Mahashivratri at Kolkata's historic Bhootnath Temple, known for its unique Bhasmarati ritual. PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Mahashivratri Celebrations in Kolkata

Thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged the historic Bhootnath Temple in Kolkata to perform special rituals and offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

A huge crowd was witnessed by devotees at the temple as they offered their puja.

Bhootnath Temple is located near Nimtala Ghat in the capital city of West Bengal and is more than 300 years old. It is famous for its unique ritual, Bhasmarati, in which Aarti is performed using wood from burning pyres, a tradition that has continued since an ascetic near the cremation ground established the temple.

Political Leaders Extend Greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Mahashivratri greetings to citizens, praying for their well-being and prosperity.

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister invoked the blessings of Lord Shiva, emphasising that the divine grace of Lord Shiva brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength to individuals and the nation. "To all my family members across the country, countless best wishes on Mahashivratri. My prayer is that Adidev Mahadev always keeps His grace upon everyone. By His blessings, may all be blessed with well-being and may our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at the peak of prosperity," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

The Divine Union of Shiva and Parvati

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings on Sunday on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Singh is scheduled to visit Coimbatore later today to participate in the Mahashivaratri festivities at the Isha Yoga Centre.

Taking to X, he wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone. Today, I shall be at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore to attend the 'Maha Shivratri' celebrations. Looking forward to it."