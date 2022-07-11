Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune cops rescue man from drowning by risking their lives: Heartwarming video goes viral

    Heavy rains have led to a flood-like situation in Maharashtra and created havoc for residents. Recently, a video of two cops jumping into a stream to save a man from drowning has emerged on social media.

    Pune cops rescue man from drowning by risking their lives: Heartwarming video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    Many regions of Maharashtra have witnessed constant rainfall for several days. Due to this, the water levels in rivers and streams have risen to an alarming extent. Rains have impacted around 130 villages in Maharashtra, and at least 200 people have been evacuated. The incessant rains have forced the India Meteorological Department (IMD)to issue a "red alert" in the state. During this challenging time, a video of two police officers from Pune rescuing a man from drowning has emerged on social media. 

    NCP leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule posted this video on the micro-blogging site. Following the post, two cops identified as police constables from Dattawadi police station named Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Pokare. Also, the incident occurred in Bagul Udyan in Pune district's Shivane. Supriya Sule praised the cops for their commendable work and the courage to risk their own lives. Also, felt proud of the Maharashtra Police.

    Also Read: SHOCKING video: Bear attacks trainer on stage during circus

    In the video, two cops can be seen risking their lives by sinking into an overflowing stream with solid currents and struggling to save a man from drowning. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 90K views and 135 likes. Pune constables' are lauded for their bravery and timely action. The heroic act has impressed social media users, who also expressed their opinions in the comments section. One user wrote, "Indeed commendable!! We Indians are proud of you two Saddam Shaikh Ji and Ajit Pokare ji, for having such Brave Gems in our police force. Keep it up." Another person commented, "Really appreciable work… We are proud of you." Take a look.

    Also Read: Man lies on waterlogged Mumbai road: Social media compares 'Malad' with Maldives 

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
