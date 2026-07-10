Maharashtra ATS raided multiple locations including Mumbai and Thane against individuals linked to Pak-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti. This comes after Delhi Police busted a module and arrested six operatives planning attacks in the capital.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday conducted search operations at multiple locations across the state in connection with the alleged social media links of several individuals with Pakistan-based alleged ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti, officials said.

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According to the ATS, searches are underway in Mumbai, Thane, Kurla, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Sangli, Satara and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, among other locations.

The action is being carried out against individuals who allegedly remained in contact with Bhatti through social media, the ATS said.

Further details about the operation are awaited.

Link to Delhi Police Bust

The searches come after the Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday busted two alleged modules linked to Pakistan-based alleged ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and arrested six suspected operatives from Delhi and Punjab.

According to sources, the interrogation of the accused revealed an alleged conspiracy to carry out petrol bomb attacks at key locations in the national capital on Bhatti's directions.

Investigators said the accused had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of New Police Lines in Civil Lines, Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), a railway station and crowded market areas in Delhi. Videos of these locations were allegedly recovered from their mobile phones and were sent to Bhatti through a banned messaging application.

Sources further said social media chats recovered during the investigation showed Bhatti allegedly instructing one of the accused, Danish alias Chand Miyan, regarding the delivery and storage of "material", which investigators believe referred to petrol bombs intended for the planned attacks.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had earlier recovered petrol bombs from Vijay Ghat, behind Rajghat, during the investigation.

According to investigators, the six arrested accused were also in contact with 10 other Pakistan-based individuals allegedly working for Bhatti.

Roles of the Accused and Conspiracy Details

The probe is examining their role and alleged involvement in the wider conspiracy.

Investigators said Danish alias Chand Miyan was allegedly tasked with conducting reconnaissance and planning the attacks in Delhi and was promised Rs 20,000 upon successful execution of the operation.

His associate Salman allegedly had the responsibility of recording the attack and sending the footage to Bhatti.

Another accused, Tayyab, allegedly handled the receipt and sale of the weapons consignment, while Zubair Khan allegedly transported the consignment from Amritsar. Ali Fazal was allegedly responsible for selling the weapons, and Malkit Singh allegedly acted as the key conduit for supplying weapons dropped from Pakistan by drones before they were distributed to other members of the network.

The investigation into the alleged cross-border network and the role of other Pakistan-based handlers is continuing.