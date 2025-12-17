Four school students, including three girls, were critically injured when a speeding car struck them while returning from tuition in Selu, Wardha district. Police have registered a case and are searching for the driver using CCTV footage.

Four school students, including three girls, sustained serious injuries after being struck by a speeding car while returning home from tuition classes in Selu town, Wardha district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday. The shocking incident has left the local community in distress, as the students were knocked down in broad daylight on a busy road. Authorities and citizens immediately sprang into action to ensure the students received prompt medical attention, highlighting the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the area.

Accident Occurs on Police Station Road

The accident took place on Police Station Road in Selu, Maharashtra. The four students were walking along the road when a car, reportedly moving at high speed and out of control, collided with them. The impact was severe, causing all four students to fall to the ground and sustain serious injuries. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Citizens Rush Students to Hospital

The accident caused panic and chaos on the road. Local residents immediately rushed to assist the injured students, lifting them and transporting them to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care. The students are currently undergoing treatment, and their condition is reported to be critical.

Police Register Case and Investigate

Following the incident, Selu Police registered an accident case. Officers arrived promptly at the scene to investigate and have begun examining CCTV footage to identify the car and its driver. Authorities are actively searching for the driver and determining whether reckless driving or driving under the influence played a role in the accident.

Road Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has sparked concern among residents regarding road safety, particularly for school children walking to and from tuition or school. Citizens are urging stricter traffic regulations and enforcement in Maharashtra to prevent similar accidents in the future.