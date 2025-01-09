Maharashtra SHOCKER! Thane man stabs brother to death over Rs 500 dispute, arrested

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother following a dispute over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police reported.

Maharashtra SHOCKER! Thane man stabs brother to death over Rs 500 dispute, arrested snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 10:22 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother following a dispute over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Kalyan area. According to an official from the Bazarpeth police station, the accused, identified as Salim Shamim Khan, was intoxicated when his younger brother, Naseem Khan (27), confronted him for taking Rs 500 from his pocket without permission. The argument escalated, leading Salim to allegedly stab Naseem to death with a knife.

Their mother informed the authorities about the tragic incident. Based on her statement, the police arrested Salim on Wednesday and charged him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder).

Naseem's body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the case is currently underway, officials said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar Bizarre email sent to GATE aspirants goes viral, netizens react snt

'Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar': Bizarre email sent to GATE aspirants goes viral, netizens react

UP SHOCKER! Woman raped by husband's friends as he watches video from Saudi Arabia, gets money in exchange shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman raped by husband's friends as he watches video from Saudi Arabia, gets money in exchange

Union Budget 2025: Modi government plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests AJR

Union Budget 2025: Modi govt plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests

Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10 to 12 degrees in coming days vkp

Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10-12°C in coming days

Mahakumbh 2025: Robust security and infrastructure ready at 12 km Sangam stretch ahead of CM Yogi's visit

Mahakumbh 2025: Robust security and infrastructure ready at 12 km Sangam stretch ahead of CM Yogi's visit

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana- Interesting facts NTI

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana-Interesting fact

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe? gcw

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe?

Dhirubhai Ambani International School Menu Star Kids Diet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shahrukh Khan Children

Dhirubhai Ambani School's FOOD Menu: What star kids eat in school

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil NTI

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon