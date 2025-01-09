Maharashtra SHOCKER! Thane man stabs brother to death over Rs 500 dispute, arrested

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother following a dispute over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police reported.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother following a dispute over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Kalyan area. According to an official from the Bazarpeth police station, the accused, identified as Salim Shamim Khan, was intoxicated when his younger brother, Naseem Khan (27), confronted him for taking Rs 500 from his pocket without permission. The argument escalated, leading Salim to allegedly stab Naseem to death with a knife.

Their mother informed the authorities about the tragic incident. Based on her statement, the police arrested Salim on Wednesday and charged him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder).

Naseem's body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the case is currently underway, officials said.

Latest Videos