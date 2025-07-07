Tensions flared along Maharashtra’s Raigad coastline on Sunday after an unidentified boat was spotted near the Revdanda coast, prompting a swift, multi-agency security response.

Tensions flared along Maharashtra’s Raigad coastline on Sunday after an unidentified boat was spotted near the Revdanda coast, prompting a swift, multi-agency security response. Personnel from the Navy, Coast Guard, and state police forces sprung into action to neutralize any potential risk.

According to reports, the Coast Guard and Raigad police are searching for an unidentified boat last seen near Korlai Fort, Alibag Revdanda. Despite extensive sea searches, the boat remains untraced. There are plans to deploy a helicopter to continue search efforts.

The vessel, reportedly spotted around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast, bore what appeared to be foreign markings. Authorities suspect it may have drifted in with the tides.

Mystery boat sighted, police deploy large contingent

Immediately after detection, Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Quick Response Team, and maritime forces rushed to the site.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, accompanied by senior officials, reached the area to personally supervise the operation. Despite efforts, including one by SP Dalal herself, stormy conditions thwarted attempts to board the vessel. Heavy rain and powerful winds rendered multiple barge approaches unsuccessful.

Significant police presence was deployed across the district, and security protocols were tightened as a precaution. Meanwhile, authorities remain on high alert, awaiting clearer weather to conduct a thorough inspection of the vessel and determine its origin and intent.