    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP’s approach to religion and development

    At the inauguration of a Women’s Development Corporation complex, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP for misleading the public with a focus on religion. He emphasized his government’s initiatives for temple development and defended the Grilahakshmi Yojana, highlighting its positive impact on families.

    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 4:18 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 4:18 AM IST

    At the inauguration of a commercial complex built by the Women’s Development Corporation on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing critique of the BJP, accusing them of misleading the public with their focus on religion and customs. He emphasized that the BJP has not implemented as many initiatives for the development of Hindu temples as his government has.

    Siddaramaiah remarked, “God and religion do not belong to any one party; the BJP is afraid because they have failed to support the devotees of Savadatti Yallamma Devi.” He raised a pointed question regarding the absence of programs for the temple’s devotees, highlighting that his government has created a separate authority for the development of temples such as Chamundeshwari, Huligemma, and Ghati Subrahmanya.

    CM Siddaramaiah claims ‘injustice in tax distribution for Karnataka’, slams central govt

    The Chief Minister detailed the various programs and projects executed by the Congress government, including the Shakti Yojana aimed at empowering women and enhancing the development of Hindu religious sites. He asserted, “No god commands hatred among people based on religion.” He cautioned that the BJP's tactics are only serving to spread discord in the name of faith. “The BJP should be kept away from our country and state in the name of God and religion. We must remain vigilant; otherwise, our nation may not survive,” he warned.

    Siddaramaiah also addressed the BJP's criticism of the Grilahakshmi Yojana, which they claimed would create tensions between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law. In response, he shared positive outcomes from the initiative, stating, “The Grilahakshmi Yojana has helped save money, enabling mothers-in-law to support their daughters-in-law in setting up businesses, like bangle shops, or acquiring tailoring machines.” 

    'Chamundeshwari's blessings will always be on me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    He expressed frustration at the BJP’s lack of concrete actions and their tendency to mislead people in the name of Hinduism. “They accuse me of not tolerating pro-people plans, but I will remain Chief Minister as long as I have the support of the people,” he concluded.

    The event highlighted the ongoing political tensions between the Congress and BJP, with Siddaramaiah focusing on development and community welfare as key aspects of his administration's agenda.

