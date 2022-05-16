Will Mumbaikars suffer again this monsoon: BJP asks Sena-led BMC

In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane stated that while the BMC claims to have taken adequate measures, nothing is happening on the ground.

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane scripted a letter to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking for a permanent solution to Mumbai's waterlogging issue.

In his letter, the BJP MLA stated that while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claims to be taking adequate measures, "nothing happens" on the ground. Each year, people lose their loved ones due to waterlogging in the city.

Rana added that Shiv Sena had ruled the BMC for over two decades and still has no new solutions to offer to Mumbaikars during monsoon. He added that waterlogging in Mumbai continues to be a problem during the monsoon season. "You want to transform Mumbai's appearance through painting and beautification, but you've completely overlooked the city's major problems. A good monsoon is predicted this time, thus one can picture what Mumbaikars will face throughout this monsoon" Rane had written.

Rane stressed the 386 dangerous sites in the city, which have been tagged as flooding points. Rane added, "Section 1 includes 28 locations. If it rains continuously, Matunga, Wadala, and Sion have only 25 flooding spots, which have caused havoc in Mumbai. Following Rane, there are 22 such days when Mumbai will face high tide, and if the city receives 250ml of rain during that time, it will be a repeat of the 26 July devastation. Apart from installing pumps in these flood-prone areas, what else have you done to help Mumbai residents?"

Furthermore, Rane questioned whether the state government and BMC developed a strategy to address these issues?" Will the state government and the BMC seek a long-term solution? Or will Mumbaikars have to suffer again due to waterlogging because the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government and the BMC have no plans or the will to solve the problem?" Rane concluded.

