Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Mumbaikars suffer again this monsoon: BJP asks Sena-led BMC

    In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane stated that while the BMC claims to have taken adequate measures, nothing is happening on the ground.
     

    Will Mumbaikars suffer again this monsoon: BJP asks Sena-led BMC - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 16, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    Ahead of the monsoon season, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane scripted a letter to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking for a permanent solution to Mumbai's waterlogging issue.  

    In his letter, the BJP MLA stated that while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claims to be taking adequate measures, "nothing happens" on the ground. Each year, people lose their loved ones due to waterlogging in the city.

    Rana added that Shiv Sena had ruled the BMC for over two decades and still has no new solutions to offer to Mumbaikars during monsoon. He added that waterlogging in Mumbai continues to be a problem during the monsoon season. "You want to transform Mumbai's appearance through painting and beautification, but you've completely overlooked the city's major problems. A good monsoon is predicted this time, thus one can picture what Mumbaikars will face throughout this monsoon" Rane had written.

    Rane stressed the 386 dangerous sites in the city, which have been tagged as flooding points. Rane added, "Section 1 includes 28 locations. If it rains continuously, Matunga, Wadala, and Sion have only 25 flooding spots, which have caused havoc in Mumbai. Following Rane, there are 22 such days when Mumbai will face high tide, and if the city receives 250ml of rain during that time, it will be a repeat of the 26 July devastation. Apart from installing pumps in these flood-prone areas, what else have you done to help Mumbai residents?"

    Furthermore, Rane questioned whether the state government and BMC developed a strategy to address these issues?" Will the state government and the BMC seek a long-term solution? Or will Mumbaikars have to suffer again due to waterlogging because the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government and the BMC have no plans or the will to solve the problem?" Rane concluded. 

    Also read: ‘We will end our lives...’ Disha Salian’s parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish

    Also read: Bombay HC grants interim protection to Union Minister Narayan Rane for two weeks

    Also read: Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gyanvapi mosque survey ends Baba mil gaye claims Hindu side

    'Baba mil gaye', claims Hindu side as Gyanvapi mosque survey ends

    Who was Devasahayam Pillai, first Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope

    Who was Devasahayam Pillai, first Indian layman to be declared saint?

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat supply

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat export ban

    Gyanvapi Mosque survey day 2: Team reaches the terrace, security reinforced

    Day 2 of Gyanvapi mosque survey completed amid reinforced security

    Supreme Court refuses to halt Gyanvapi mosque survey

    Supreme Court refuses to halt Gyanvapi mosque survey

    Recent Stories

    Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch - gps

    Shocking: Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu so HAPPY? Her secret is out RBA

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu so HAPPY? Her secret is out

    3 IPOs worth Rs 2387 crore to hit market this week Know details gcw

    3 IPOs worth Rs 2,387 crore to hit market this week; Know details

    BTS registers Smooth Like Butter win at Billboard Music Awards 2022 with 3 awards drb

    BTS registers ‘Smooth Like Butter’ win at Billboard Music Awards 2022 with 3 awards

    Record breaking heat Some symptoms to watch out for gcw

    Record-breaking heat: Some symptoms to watch out for

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon