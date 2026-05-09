The Maharashtra Government will challenge a Bombay High Court order in the Supreme Court. The order granted 254.88 acres of prime land in Mira-Bhayandar to two builders, which the state government claims as its own public property.

The Maharashtra State Government is set to challenge the Bombay High Court order granting approximately 254.88 acres of prime land worth hundreds of crores in Mira-Bhayandar to two builders.

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According to state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the government will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against this order. The Bombay High Court, on April 30, 2026, ruled in favour of handing over the land to Estate Investment and Mira Real Estate Developers.

Historical Land Dispute

The Revenue Minister said that since the land belongs to the state government, the verdict was unexpected, directing that a Special Leave Petition be filed in the Supreme Court to defend the government's position. According to a press release from Minister Bawankule's office, since 1948, unauthorised changes have been made in the revenue records without obtaining prior permission from the government. Initially, the names of 'Estate Investment Company' and later 'Mira Salt Works' were illegally inserted. In 1958, due to its use as salt pans, the name of the Central Government's Salt Department was added.

Subsequently, the matter regarding ownership reached the Supreme Court, which directed that an appeal be filed before the Thane District Collector. In 2002, the District Collector rejected the claim of Mira Salt Company and ordered that the entire land be vested with the state Government. However, in 2019, the companies and the Central Government's Salt Commissioner filed a First Appeal in the Bombay High Court. On 30 April, the High Court rejected the Salt Commissioner's appeal and ruled that the land belongs to Mira Salt Works. Notably, the High Court appeal was only on the issue of maintainability, but the court decided the matter on the merits. As a result, there is now a possibility that the name of the private developer 'Mira Real Estate Developers' will remain on the government land.

Government Vows to Protect Public Property

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that this land belongs to the State Government. "We will firmly crush all attempts to grab government land by tampering with revenue records. The Bombay High Court order effectively allows the transfer of government land to private owners. The Government of Maharashtra will challenge this order in the Supreme Court to protect public property. We will strongly defend the State's ownership rights over this valuable land."

Citing Maharashtra Land Revenue Code

He also added, "We are going by the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966 - Section 29(3)(c) which states: Occupants- Class II shall consist of persons who before the commencement of MLRC have been granted rights in unalienated land under leases which entitle them to hold the land in perpetuity, or for a period not less than fifty years with option to renew on fixed rent, under any law relating to land revenue and in force before the commencement of this Code; and all provisions of this Code relating to the rights, liabilities and responsibilities of Occupants - Class II shall apply to them as if they were Occupants - Class II under this Code." (ANI)

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