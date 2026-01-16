The BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance achieved sweeping victories in Maharashtra's municipal corporation polls, securing majorities in Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Panvel, and others. PM Modi praised the win as a vote for good governance.

Mahayuti Dominates Maharashtra Civic Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti on Friday recorded sweeping victories in Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Panvel, Jalgaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad and Jalna municipal corporations, out of the 29 municipal corporations undergoing vote counting in Maharashtra.

Key Corporation Wins

In the Navi Mumbai civic body polls, the Yuti won by a thumping majority, with the BJP winning 65 seats and Shiv Sena winning 43 of the total 111 seats. In Ulhasnagar, the BJP won 37 seats, and the alliance partner Shinde Sena won 36 out of 78 seats. In Panvel and Dhule, the BJP got a majority for the Mahayuti single-handedly, winning 55 out of 78 seats and 50 out of 74 seats respectively, while the Sena won two and five seats respectively. Saffron ruled in Jalgaon as the BJP won 46 and the Sena won 22 of 75 seats. In Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, the BJP alone crossed the majority mark, winning 39 of 78 seats while Shiv Sena and NCP won two and 16 seats respectively. Congress won 18 seats here. In Jalna, the BJP-Sena won 53 of 65 seats, defeating Congress, which won only nine.

Mixed Results in Other Civic Bodies

In Bhivandi-Nizampur civic polls, no alliance could cross the majority mark of 45 as Congress won 32 seats, NCP (SP) 12, BJP 22 and Shiv Sena 12. Similarly, in Malegaon, Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party with 18 seats, while no major player crossed the majority line. The BJP won 25 seats in Ahilyanagar, while Ajit Pawar's NCP won 27, Sena won 10, Congress two and Shiv Sena (UBT) one.

Leaders React to Poll Outcome

PM Modi Attributes Win to Good Governance

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led victory in the Maharashtra civic polls, attributing the win to the "pro-people good governance" agenda. Expressing gratitude to the electors, PM Modi said that the NDA's "vision for development has struck a chord" with the people of the state. He wrote on X, "Thank you, Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA's agenda of pro-people, good governance! The results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that the NDA's bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened. Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with."

He also lauded the NDA workers for the win for "countering the lies of the Opposition. "I am very proud of every NDA Karyakarta who worked tirelessly among people across Maharashtra. They talked about our alliance's track record, highlighted our vision for the coming times and also effectively countered the lies of the Opposition. My best wishes to them," the Prime Minister wrote.

CM Fadnavis Credits Development Agenda

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attributed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti's sweeping victory in the civic polls to the "development agenda", while stating that the alliance will form Mayors in 25 of 29 Municipal Corporations. (ANI)