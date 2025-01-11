If your home is on fire, you must save Kim Jong-Un's photo first: North Korean woman on strict rules (WATCH)

The woman explains that in North Korea, everyone must have a photograph of Kim Jong-un in their home and keep it spotless at all times.

North Korea is known for its closed borders, the Kim family dictatorship and unusual rules that citizens must follow. One such rule requires residents to keep portraits of their leader, currently Kim Jong-un, in their homes. A recent video posted on the Instagram account @themillionairemagnets shows a North Korean woman speaking nervously on a podcast.

The video features Joe Rogan, where he is conversing with a woman, who is likely a defector from North Korea. In the video, she shares the difficult conditions of her country.

The woman explains that in North Korea, everyone must have a photograph of Kim Jong-un in their home and keep it spotless at all times. Inspectors often enter homes overnight to check for dust. If any dust is found on the photograph, it is seen as a sign of disloyalty, and the occupants can be arrested.

The punishment could either be a death sentence or the imprisonment of three generations of the family. She further revealed that if a house catches fire, saving Kim Jong-un’s picture takes precedence over saving one’s own life or his/her family's.

The interview, which quickly went viral, cast a spotlight on the unimaginable hardships faced by North Koreans and left social media buzzing. Apart from these unsettling revelations, North Korea has also reportedly enacted a ban on the sale and consumption of hot dogs. This new decree has added to the growing list of peculiar restrictions within the country.

