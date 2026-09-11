Eight people, including three children, were killed and three others injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. The accident took place on the Nagpur-Raipur National Highway in the early hours of Friday.

Eight people, including three children, were killed in a road accident involving a truck and a pickup van in Bhandara district in the early hours of Friday.

The collision took place near Bhau Dhaba at Pimpalgaon Sadak on the Nagpur–Raipur National Highway. The impact was severe, leaving eight dead.

Rescue Operations and Injured

Three others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Sakoli Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Residents and police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and carried out rescue operations.

Police Confirm Fatalities

Bhandara Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan confirmed the incident. He said, "Eight people, including three children, were killed after a truck collided with a pickup van near Pimpalgaon Sadak on the Nagpur–Raipur National Highway. Three others were injured and shifted to Sakoli Sub-District Hospital." Further details about the accident are awaited. (ANI)