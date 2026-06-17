Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma led tributes for Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary, praising his valor and sacrifice. Other leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Nitin Gadkari, also honored the legendary Mewar ruler's enduring legacy.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid floral tribute to the legendary Mewar ruler, Maharana Pratap, on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

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Paying tribute to the Rajput warrior, CM Sharma declared that Maharana Pratap's sacrifice for the motherland and his unparalleled valour continue to inspire citizens to dedicate themselves to the nation's service. "On the birth anniversary of Rashtra Gourav, the immortal symbol of indomitable courage and self-respect, the heroic crown jewel Maharana Pratap Ji, today at the Chief Minister's residence, floral tributes were offered at his portrait, and obeisance was paid. His sacrifice for the protection of the motherland, unparalleled valor, and patriotism will forever inspire us all to dedicate everything to the welfare of the nation," said CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

Leaders Across Party Lines Pay Homage

Alongside Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, several political leaders paid tribute to the Mewar ruler on his birth anniversary. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also honoured the Rajput icon, stating that Maharana Pratap's life remains an enduring example of unwavering love for the motherland, self-respect, and sacrifice.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the valiant hero Maharana Pratap Ji, I offer him millions of salutations. His life stands as an unparalleled example of unwavering love for the motherland, self-respect, and sacrifice, inspiring us all. By following his ideals, the new generation draws inspiration to steadfastly confront the difficult circumstances in life," said Gehlot.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid his respects to the warrior, describing Maharana Pratap as a symbol of indomitable courage, extraordinary bravery, and unwavering resolve. "The great warrior and paragon of valor, Maharana Pratap, was a symbol of indomitable courage, extraordinary bravery, and unwavering resolve. Today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary (observed according to the traditional calendar), I offer him my deepest salutations," said Gadkari.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde also extended his greetings, declaring that Maharana Pratap displayed indomitable courage at the historic 1576 Battle of Haldighati. "Governor Shri Haribhau Bagde has extended greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti (17 June). On Maharana Pratap Jayanti, the Governor, while remembering him, said that the Battle of Haldighati was decisive. In it, Maharana Pratap displayed indomitable courage, not only terrifying the Mughals but also driving them out of Mewar. Later, in the well-planned Battle of Dewair, he achieved victory over Akbar's army and forced them to surrender," said the Rajasthan government office.

About Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Maharana Pratap Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of the legendary 16th-century Rajput warrior-king of Mewar, Maharana Pratap Singh. Born on May 9, 1540, at Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajasthan, the ruler is revered for his valiant resistance against Mughal forces, most notably during the historic Battle of Haldighati, which was held on June 18, 1576.

While traditionally associated with his May birth date, the Jayanti is being observed on June 17 this year in accordance with the Hindu lunar calendar. The birth anniversary is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi (third day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, and as lunar months shift relative to the Gregorian solar calendar, the date of commemoration varies annually.